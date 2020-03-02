Cartoni Launches Red Lock Systems for 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Camera support manufacturer Cartoni plans to showcase its new Red Lock system of camera support gear, which combines its Red Lock tripod unit and its Focus family of fluid heads.

Cartoni’s Focus series includes the Focus 8, which features a payload capacity of 8 Kg, the Focus 12 (12 Kg) and the new Focus 10 (11 Kg). These fluid heads can be combined with the Red Lock tripod that utilizes red lock levers for quick set up.

The Red Lock system also features Cartoni’s Smart Lock mid-level spreader, with dual extendable sections that enable tripod legs to spread wide for low shots, and which can fold up without binding of the legs.

Cartoni also touts the systems smooth panning and tilting movements.

Attendees can see the Red Lock system for themselves at Cartoni’s booth, C9120, during the 2020 NAB Show April 18-22 in Las Vegas.