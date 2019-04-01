Canon’s XF405 Updates for IP Streaming

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon’s XF405 and XF400 have both undergone firmware updates that includes an IP streaming function.

XF405

The update means that both cameras are enabled with full HD video streaming with H.264 compression; support UDP, RTP, RTP+FEC protocols; and are equipped with four channel audio, allowing users to select which two channels to stream over IP.

In addition to the new IP streaming function, the firmware update has enabled a range of additional features, including:

A vertical filter function added to reduce the moire phenomenon

On the XF405 model specifically, 3G-SDI Level A and Level B mapping function has also been added

Custom White balance apply function enabled to add to an assignable button

An aperture value displayed on the screen, will be adjusted the same value indicated on the outside of the lens

The firmware update took place last week, a spokesperson for Canon told TVBEurope: “Canon is committed to listening to market feedback and industry observations to meet the evolving needs and requirements of the industry. As such, we’re delighted to announce this firmware update for the XF400/405, bringing IP streaming, 3G-SDI Mapping and the vertical filter function to users. This important firmware update further strengthens the quality and connectivity features of this professional and compact 4K UHD camcorder, making it an indispensable broadcast and production tool.”