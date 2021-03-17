Canon Rolls Out New Line of 4K PTZ Cameras

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon U.S.A has announced a trio of new 4K/UHD PTZ cameras, as well as a new remote camera controller that can handle multiple PTZ cameras at once.

The first new PTZ camera is the CR-N500, which features a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 3.2μm pixel pitch and a DIGIC DV 6 image processor to capture images with high sensitivity, low noise and a minimum subject illumination of 1.5 lux. The PTZ camera has a 15x optical zoom 4K UHD lens that covers a focal range of 25.5-382.5mm. It has a variable pan and tilt speed of 0.1-degree to 100-degree per second. There is also a built-in three-density ND filter, nine-bladed iris, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and support for Canon Log 3.

Then there is the CR-N300 and its 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV 6 image processor and a 20x optical zoom lens with focal range of 29.3-601mm. CR-N300 has four scene modes: portrait, sports, low-light and spotlight. Additional features include Canon’s Hybrid AF system combining high-precision contrast AF and high-speed phase-difference AF; and 0.2-degree to 300-degree per second pan speed and 0.2-degree to 170-degree per second tilt speed.

Both the CR-N500 and CR-N300 are indoor PTZ cameras and support HDMI, IP and 3G-SDI. They are also compatible with live production protocols like NDI | HX, RTMP and more, per Canon.

The CR-X500 is an all-weather outdoor 4K/UHD PTZ camera. It has a 1-inch CMOS sensor that captures images in 60p/4:2:2/10-bit, as well as 3.2μm pixel pitch and a DIGIC DV 6 image processor to produce images with a minimum subject luminance of 3 lux. It features the same 15x optical lens as the CR-N500, but when in FHD mode operators can use the camera’s 4K multipixel sensors for up to 30x advance zoom. It also features Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Image Stabilization mode, a built-in wiper and support for Canon Log 3. Support is available for 12G-SDI.

Canon has also introduced the RC-IP100 camera remote controller that is compatible with all three of the new PTZ cameras and allows for the control of multiple cameras simultaneously. The RC-IP100 touts control and seesaw zoom levers and a 7-inch touch panel to control pan, tilt, zoom, focus and iris functions. When connected via IP, the RC-IP100 can control up to 99 CR-N500/CR-N300 cameras; when connected via a serial, it can also control the CR-X500.

Canon’s indoor PTZ cameras come with Remote Camera Control Application software included, which allows PC users to register up to 20 cameras and view as many as nine at once.

A newly developed XC Protocol2 has also been announced, offering control and communication with select Canon video production devices for video streaming over IP. Later this year, Canon is expected to release new firmware to introduce the new XC Protocol to select Cinema EOS System cameras.

Canon will release the CR-N500, CR-N300, CR-X500 and RC-IP100 product in the summer. For more information, visit usa.canon.com.