Canon Reveals XA35 and XA30 Camcorders

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has unveiled two new Full HD, portable camcorders, the XA35 and XA30. Each camera comes with built-in wireless capability, a Canon 20x high definition optical zoom lens and a new HD CMOS PRO image sensor with low-luminance noise. It also features two new video-recording modes: Highlight Priority and Wide DR.

XA35

Both the XA35 and XA30 feature Full HD 1920x1080 recording capabilities with dual SD card slots and can record to AVCHD and MP4; the XA35 features a HD/SD-SDI output to feed video to a microwave van, satellite uplink or other transmission systems.

The Highlight Priority mode allows the cameras to capture visual characteristics that otherwise would be lost due to video compression. The Wide DR mode, meanwhile, achieves a dynamic range that has been expanded 600 percent compared to Canon’s XA25/XA20 models. Wide DR minimizes the occurrence of under- and over-exposed areas to help create smooth color gradations.

Other new features to the cameras include an infrared diffused LED light to enhance brightness, slow and fast recording options, a 3.5-inch OLED touch-panel display, high definition peaking for focus assist, and full manual control and assignable buttons for custom shooting and advanced display features for adjustment of zebra, color bars and test tone. Both camcorders also support the use of the optional GP-E2 GPS receiver, which can be connected via USB cable to provide location and time information.

Canon will release the XA35 and XA30 at the end of November, with a starting price of $2,999 for the XA35 and $2,499 for the XA30.