Canon introduces XF-Series professional camcorders

Canon has introduced the new XF105 and XF100 professional camcorders for mobile HD video capture in a compact form factor.

Canon’s smallest professional camcorders, the new XF105 and XF100 use the same Canon XF codec as the Canon XF305 and XF300 introduced earlier in 2010. The Canon XF codec is an MPEG-2 4:2:2 50Mb/s codec used for HD image quality, nonlinear editing system compatibility and to enable an efficient, robust workflow.

The new camcorders include in-camera features enabling easy setup and capture of HD 3-D video when two XF105 or XF100 camcorders are paired as well as Canon’s built-in, infrared low-light feature enabling the capture of HD video in complete darkness.

Both models record to CompactFlash cards and feature hot-swappable card slots. Differentiating the two models are HD-SDI output and genlock-in/SMPTE time code (in/out) terminals available on the Canon XF105.

