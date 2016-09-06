Canon Adds 4K UHD Broadcast Studio Zoom Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon is expanding its 4K UHD lens business, as the company has announced its first studio zoom lens for 4K UHD broadcast, the UHD-DIGISUPER 27. The new addition to the 4K UHD broadcast lens lineup works with cameras employing 2/3-inch sensors and features the same body size as its HDTV DIGISUPER 27 predecessor.

The UHD-DIGISUPER 27 has a 6.5-180mm focal length range and features new glass materials and optical coatings that help lower chromatic and monochromatic aberrations. The lens’ color reproduction supports the standardized UHD wider color gamut. In addition, the lens employs a 2x extender to increase the zoom range for a 360mm focal length.

Canon is planning to release the UHD-DIGISUPER 27 in March 2017.