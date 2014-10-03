Canal+ Enhances Live Coverage of Rallye de France-Alsace With Trimaran GeoRacing System

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE — Trimaran, provider of CGI, 3D animation, and visual effects, announced that Canal+ is using Trimaran’s GeoRacing Virtual Timing System on the 2014 Rallye de France-Alsace for the second year in a row. The race this year is taking place Oct. 2-5 in Strasbourg.



Leveraging GPS data, Trimaran’s GeoRacing solution will enable Canal+ to follow the motorsport race in real time and visualize its progression through the use of Virtual Timing and Ghost Visualization technologies, providing a view of all competitors as if they had started simultaneously. Recently honored with the IABM 2014 Design & Innovation Award in the "Acquisition and Production" category at IBC2014, Trimaran’s GeoRacing system will be on display at the SportelMonaco convention, Oct. 7-10.



The Rallye de France-Alsace is part of the FIA World Rally Championship. Widely regarded as one of the most challenging motorsport competitions, WRC races pit drivers against one another amongst some of the world’s toughest environmental conditions. Trimaran’s GeoRacing system allows Canal+ to provide comprehensive coverage of the race. At any given moment, the broadcaster can present viewers with a detailed graphic that visualizes the virtual differences between the cars as well as a 3D representation of the different positions.



By providing detailed sports information and statistics, such as gaps in time or distance, intermediate time, and retiming for starts staggered, Trimaran’s GeoRacing system enables viewers to better understand the progression of live races. The multiscreen solution includes a 2D offering, available on the GeoRacing portal and on new apps for tablets and smartphones, and a 3D solution that is capable of producing a video stream produced from Trimaran's control room located in Paris, or on the spot for an event with live broadcasting video facilities.

