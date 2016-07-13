Canadian Rental House Offering Fujinon 107x 4K Lens

WAYNE, N.J.—After premiering its new 4K lens for UHD broadcasts at April’s 2016 NAB Show, Fujinon has announced that the UA107x8.4 has been put into rotation by Montreal-based production and rental house Video MTL, as well as its Toronto location, Dazmo Camera. The company purchased two 107xs, as well as a UA22x8 portable zoom lens for next generation 2/3-inch UHD cameras, and will use them as a standard feature in Video MTL and Dazmo Camera’s production trucks with Sony HDC4300 4K/HD cameras.

The 107x lens provides 4K optical quality across the entire zoom focal range, according to Fujinon. Engineered using Fujifilm’s optical simulation software, the lens has a multi-group zoom system that suppresses image distortion to keep images consistent. Meanwhile, the UA22x8 lens features a 22x zoom ratio and a focal length of 8mm in wide angle to 176mm in telephoto.

Thus far, the 107x lens has been used by production company La Grosse Fabrique for a Netflix France shoot of comedian Gad Elmaleh. A collaborative production between Le Groupe TVA, les Productions Déferlantes and La Voix Télévision also used the lens for “La Voix Junior.”