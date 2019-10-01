Calrec Passes JT-NM Interop Test

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—The Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) has given Calrec passing marks on its IP interoperability testing and is including the company in its JT-NM Tested Catalog, published last month at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam.

Calrec’s ImPulse audio processing and routing engine supports AES67 and SMPTE 2110 connectivity.

“What the JT-NM is doing—backed by VSF, SMPTE, AMWA and the EBU—is tremendously important in terms of continuing the push to true IP interoperability,” says Pete Walker, senior product manager at Calrec.

“It includes NMOS, which we believe is vital as a standardized mechanism for not only discovery/advertisement of IP technologies connected to a network alongside IP streams, but also connection management from a centralized point.”

The JT-NM’s interoperability testing exams how technologies work together and adhere to SMPTE standards.

Calrec participated in JT-NM testing in August. The company’s products were tested for SMPTE ST2110 and ST2022-7 interoperability.

