Cache-A to unveil new archive appliance for film, broadcast, video industries

Network-attached archive appliance supplier Cache-A will introduce the Pro-Cache at the 2010 NAB Show.

Pro-Cache is a new archive appliance for the digital film, broadcast and professional video industries. It offers advanced features for use on set and in the studio designed to meet the needs of today’s media professionals.

The company also will roll out CatDV integration across its product line, which simplifies media assets within a single workflow. The company also will highlight enhancements to its Prime-Cache network-attached archive appliance for post houses.

See Cache-A at NAB Show Booth SL7906.