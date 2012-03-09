Cable & Fiber -- NAB Show 2012



The "big guys" will once again be at the show, and have they been busy! There have never been more options for broadcasters when it comes to moving signals over long distances. With ruggedized jackets, ultra-high bandwidth, and long distance performance, copper cables have evolved to almost an art form. Not to be outdone, fiber has now become commonplace in most broadcast and production facilities. Connectivity will be much talked about at this year's NAB Show.





Belden 2221 Miniature Mic/Patch CableCABLE



Belden will debut their Ethernet AVB Switch, along with the 1776 super-strong microphone cable. Also showing is the company's 2221 miniature mic/patch cable and their water-blocking 1694WB (HD/3G). Belden will also introduce its outdoor and direct burial analog audio, plenum jacketed, and plenum "Banana Peel" snake cable lines.



Canare will be showcase their Kevlar fiber LF-2SM7T 7 mm SMPTE HFO camera cable, and will also introduce a new CAT-5E cable with a double jacket.



CONNECTORS



Avitech International will show off their Seneca-X HDMI and VGA extenders, featuring an HDMI-over-fiber extender and a VGA-over-UTP extender. Both transmit video, USB, and KVM signals.



Canare will unveil DIN 1.0/2.3 connectors, which use ball bearings to create a smooth connection to the receptacle. Also look for their Active BNC, which has cable driver and cable equalizer functions integrated into the actual BNC connector.



LEMO will demo its 3K.93C HDTV connection system (SMPTE compatible), as well as its line of digital media converters, portable fusion splicing, cable assemblies and fiber optic maintenance, inspection and cleaning tools.



FIBER



Canare will highlight their E/O convertors. This is a portable SMPTE HFO transmission system that allows conversion from standard coax-to-SMPTE HFO cable and back, and coax-to-single mode fiber conversion products.





Matrox Avio Fiber-optic KVM ExtenderCommunications Specialties will showcase their Fiberlink 3380/3381, which transports 3 Gbps/HD/SD SDI video along with four line-level analog audio signals (including embedded audio). Also look for the Copperlink audio embedder/de-embedder. The company is also introducing the 6012A heavy-duty power supply module.



Ikegami Electronics will display their BSF-55 compact and economical fiber base station, which is just 1.5 RU high and weighs 16 pounds. The unit can support SMPTE cable distances up to 2 km, and includes both up- and down-converters. The BSF-55 operates with the full range of HDK-series camera heads.



Joseph Electronics will present its Camera Caddie Fiber Interface for Cameras, a complete production tool for single and multicamera applications and designed for location or event production.



Matrox will show off its Avio fiber-optic KVM extender, which features a transmitter and receiver pair that captures dual digital video, keyboard, mouse, analog stereo audio, and USB signals from the host system and extends them uncompressed up to 2,000 meters via a single fiber-optic cable.



Miranda Technologies will demonstrate the Densite fiber optic converters, including SFP fiber converters, CWDM capabilities on SFPs, CWDM muxes/demuxes, and fiber splitters.



MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will be offering their SilverBack II fiber transceiver camera-back system, along with the company's FS-6000, Portable "Fiber-Saver." This is a throwdown module that accepts six independent digital signals on either coax or optical fiber. Also showing is the HUT hybrid universal transceiver, which allows distances of up to 10 km with single mode fiber.





MultiDyne SilverBack II Fiber Transceiver Camera-back System

Telecast Thunder Compact Fiber-optic System

Opticomm-Emcore will debut openGear's first –28 dBm SMPTE compliant fiber Rx. Other openGear products from the company include Dual 3G HD fiber extension and multichannel 3G HD AES/analog audio embedder/de-embedder with fiber extension. Additionally, Opticomm-Emcore will unveil HD encoding/decoding technologies for JPEG2000, MPEG-2, H.264 and fiber extension for USB 2.0, GigE, and mini fiber matrix.



Studio Technologies will bring along their Live-Link Jr. remote camera interface system, for ENG and uplink vehicles. Its features include one 3G/HD/SD-SDI video path in each direction, on-air and cue audio, IFB, integrated end-to-end party-line intercom system, and four-wire intercom interfacing. Interconnection uses two strands of single-mode fiber.



Telecast Fiber Systems will debut Thunder, a cost effective, compact fiber optic system for transporting audio, intercom and data in mobile production, broadcast infrastructure and live sound applications. The company will also introduce the Terrapin TR-D6, a compact, bidirectional throwdown device that features both a fiber-optic output (ST) and six copper (BNC) outputs. Also new is the Cobra 2 DT, a fiber-optic solution that permits extension of the industry's new digital triax-based camera chains using simple, inexpensive fiber-optic cable.



CABLING SYSTEMS



Bittree will display their High-Bandwidth Micro-Video patchbay as well as the 969-A Series programmable audio patchbay, which features a high-density 2x48 jack configuration. Also look for the company's High-Bandwidth video mini-WECO patchbay.

