Building4Media - Fork Platform



Fork from Building4Media Solutions is a modular suite of software products designed to form a complete production platform, including digital acquisition of live file-based content, media asset management, editing, archiving, streaming and pushing of content to multiple screens and viewing devices.



Fork includes a robust client/server architecture that provides customized access to centralized media storage, providing editors with a toolset for quickly producing and outputting content. It generates proxies in realtime during ingest and features dual platform compatibility and Quick Time support.



Fork also maximizes operator skill sets with tight integration with Final Cut Studio. It also leverages existing hardware configurations and enhances database management.



For additional information, contact Building4Media Solutions at 888-377-4634 or visit either www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.



