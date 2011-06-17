BTX offers Belden Brilliance BNC connectors

BTX Technologies, a global distributor and manufacturer of interface and integration products, announced that the company has added Belden Brilliance HD BNC broadcast connectors to its product line-up. BTX customers are able to choose from three connector platforms to meet their application needs: three-piece crimp connectors, one-piece compression connectors and one-piece locking compression connectors.

All Belden Brilliance BNC connectors provide excellent headroom and 75-ohm performance. The devices offer durability with brass construction and provide better than -20dB return loss performance through 4.5GHz, exceeding the SMPTE specification requirements. Belden's three-piece BNC crimp connector features a traditional pin, collar, and connector design, and is designed specifically for Belden cable tolerances for better performance and durability. Belden also offers a limited lifetime connector warranty when the three-piece BNC crimp connector is partnered with Belden Brilliance cable.

The design of Belden's one-piece BNC compression connector eliminates the pin, collar and connector as separate components, thereby providing faster, easier installation. In addition, the device provides excellent holding strength exceeding 100lbs thanks to internal 360-degree compression rings, and offers weather resistance for increased reliability. A non-blind entry ensures that the center conductor is properly inserted into the center pin. Improved insulation materials (PTFE) help to deliver optimum return-loss performance.

The locking one-piece BNC compression connector features an optional patented screw-on locking collar that securely aligns the connector and locks the bayonet nut in place. By reducing potential movement between the connector and cable, the Belden locking connector delivers the line's best return-loss performance, exceeding -40dB at 4GHz.