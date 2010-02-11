BTS to spotlight Enterprise traffic management system

Broadcast Traffic Systems will introduce a rich Internet application (RIA)-enhanced version of its Enterprise broadcast traffic management system. Designed for terrestrial, cable, satellite and IPTV broadcast networks, Enterprise contains all the modules and features needed to manage traffic scheduling and advertising sales.

RIAs are ideal for use with Internet-connected remote-hosted systems. With RIA at the front end, Enterprise features a highly intuitive user interface and the ability to operate within a Web-based infrastructure. Offering reduced implementation time and simplified training, the service-oriented architecture inherent in RIA also gives customers and third-party solutions providers the freedom to configure their own interfaces to other systems.

BTS Enterprise with RIA is available on Windows, Linux and Macintosh operating systems and is compatible with the Microsoft SQL server, Oracle and MySQL databases. The RIA functions are accessible on in-house networks as well as over the Internet. All that is needed on the client side is a browser.

Some BTS customers have already begun writing RIA extensions to the BTS Enterprise system. Montreal-based broadcast infrastructure manufacturer Miranda Technologies has used BTS Web services to help automatically build transmission menus.

Enterprise can be linked with most broadcast automation systems. A comprehensive set of management reports and graphical analysis tools are provided, based on the operational database, ensuring that management information stays up to date. The information is also available over the Internet using the standard BTS user interface, allowing remote access to management information.