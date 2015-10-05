Broadway Systems Reveal Updates to Cross Platform

GRAND RAPIDS—Version 7.4 of Broadway Systems’ Broadway Cross Platform was unveiled on Monday with new features designed to manage advertising needs across linear TV, video on demand and digital.

The updated system’s new features include VOD Dynamic Ad Insertion interface with Canoe for seamless ad management for DAI; programmatic advertising, which manages all programmatic buying and selling through the single platform; management of non-linear sales like banners and digital video ads through a single streamlined platform; advanced cross platform billing; management of sales products and rate cards; unified sales proposals across all platforms; combined reports for both linear and non-linear buys; cross platform sales tracking; and non-linear in-flight yield management, which offers a graphical view to track deals relative to their intended final delivery.

Broadway Systems is a provider of advertising management software for cable and advanced television networks.