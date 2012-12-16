Broadpeak Launches C-CAS Adaptive Streaming on Set-Tops
RENNES, FRANCE — Broadpeak launched Conditional Access System-Compliant Adaptive Streaming, a new technology that enables pay-TV operators to support adaptive streaming protocols while remaining compliant with conditional access systems on legacy set-top boxes. Utilizing the patented technology, operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality multimedia services — including HD video — over any broadband network.
C-CAS addresses the challenges pay-TV operators face in cost-effectively delivering encrypted content via adaptive streaming protocols to their existing subscribers’ STBs, which rely on a conditional access system for content protection. Typically, Broadpeak said, an operator wanting to deliver adaptive streaming would be required to upgrade the firmware of every legacy STB with a digital rights management. C-CAS allows operators to capitalize on their investment in existing STBs by supporting adaptive streaming in conditional access system-based STBs.
The first application of C-CAS will be available on Broadpeak’s BkS100 VOD servers. BkS100 VOD servers automatically select the appropriate streaming quality based on available bandwidth.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox