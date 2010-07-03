Broadcasters display viewers’ comments with Miranda, Quest

Miranda Technologies has partnered with Quest Research & Development to offer on-air graphics systems that enable broadcasters to display comments from their viewers, sent via Twitter and other social networking sites.

The system is based on Miranda’s Vertigo XG graphics processor and Quest’s QLive server, which is used for receiving and censoring the social networking messages. Approved comments are entered into a queue, ready to be keyed on-air in a speech bubble graphic.

Many local stations now have a large following of viewers on their Twitter and Facebook pages, and there has been considerable interest in taking greater advantage of these social networks by displaying viewers’ comments on-air and encouraging more interaction.