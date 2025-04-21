Amazon’s Prime Vision NFL Feed Wins Over Fans, Hub Says

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—New findings from Hub Research’s latest survey on sports and television coverage reveal Amazon may have cracked the code of how to use technology to enhance the viewer experience without turning fans off to watching.

Prime Video’s “Prime Vision,” the AI-enhanced interface available as an alternate feed of its NFL “Thursday Night Football” telecasts, adds on-screen graphic overlays of player stats and insights happening in real time, and viewers are responding with a thumbs up.

Hub’s “Evolution of Sports” survey of sports fans asked several specific questions about Prime Vision. Seven in 10 respondents who saw the Prime Vision feed were positive about the feature, and 20% said they “loved” the enhancements, stating that they made the game more immersive and exciting to watch. Only 6% reported not liking Prime Vision, the survey found.

(Image credit: Hub Research)

“These findings underscore that new tech won’t engage consumers, just because it’s new,” Jon Giegengack, Hub’s founder and one of the study authors, said. “Many enhancements in the past haven’t added value, or worse, have gotten in the way of the experience. But Prime Vision appears to elegantly thread the needle, improving the experience for fans who choose to use it and instilling confidence in fans about Prime as a ‘home’ for sports content in the future.”

The survey found 57% of NFL fans with Prime Video said they had noticed at least one of the enhanced feed’s features during the game.

(Image credit: Hub Research)

Among those who said they “liked” or “loved” the Prime Vision experience:

82% said they were excited for more sports content to become available on streaming services (compared to 56% of all sports fans).

80% said they like it when streaming services that don’t typically offer sports add sports content (compared to 54% of all respondents).

76% said that if the same game were available on both streaming and cable, they’d choose to watch on a streaming platform.

The findings are based on a survey of 3,753 U.S. sports fans age 13-74. Interviews were conducted in December 2024.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on Hub’s website.