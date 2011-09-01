Broadcast Pix to unveil Granite 6000

Broadcast Pix will introduce the largest member of its family of integrated live video productions systems, Granite 6000, at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Granite 6000 features an expanded 2 M/E control panel with rows of 24 buttons for rapid access to more sources, as well as two banks of device controls to run the built-in clip store, Harris or Chyron CG, and control cameras and streamers.

The panel has a record 142 PixButtons, the patented Broadcast Pix invention that dynamically displays sources and file names on the buttons, allowing directors to switch with confidence. It also has 24 source selection buttons, and can access up to 32 with shift. The new control panel also features a dedicated row of PixButtons for Fluent Macros, which combine sophisticated switcher effects and files with one-button recall.

The Granite 6000 system includes a production switcher and companion server. The switcher supports up to 22 SDI multidefinition inputs and seven channels of clips, animations and graphics

See Broadcast Pix at IBC2011 Stand 7.B20.