Broadcast Pix launches Live Production & Streaming Bundles

Broadcast Pix has introduced Live Production & Streaming Bundles that package its Granite and Slate video production systems with a ViewCast Niagara streaming media appliance and Yamaha audio mixer. The bundles include software to control the audio and streaming from the Broadcast Pix system.

Each bundle include a Broadcast Pix 100 or 1000 video production system, each of which includes a 1M/E production switcher and Fluent workflow tools, including a clip store that holds up to 120 hours, CG and graphics system, integrated multiview, macros with file-based effects and watch folders that streamline file import from editing and graphics systems.

The Live Production & Streaming Bundles can also include a Yamaha 01V96VCM digital mixing console. The 01V96VCM can handle up to 40 inputs and can be cascaded if more are required.

Software included in each bundle enables the Broadcast Pix control panel and user interface through TCP/IP control to select, monitor and control up to 12 ViewCast streams. Additional software enables the Yamaha mixer to automatically follow the actions on the switcher through MIDI control, so when cameras or clips are selected, the desired microphones or clip audio is chosen. Both streamer and audio control actions can be integrated into the Broadcast Pix Fluent Macros memory system.