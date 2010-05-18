Broadcast Pix iPixPanel for Apple iPad available for download from App Store

Broadcast Pix has made its iPixPanel, its new software application that allows an Apple iPad to control any of its video production systems, available for download from Apple’s App Store.

Broadcast Pix also has a smaller iPhone app, iPixPad, which has been used by production teams to help produce many live shows, including the webcasts of the red carpet shows for several prominent awards shows. However, the new iPad is large enough to hold all of the controls of a complete live video production studio, so it can be the primary point of control.

The iPixPanel app recreates an entire Broadcast Pix control panel on the iPad, including controls to preview cameras, add graphics and take the compositions to air. It can create high-end effects like picture-in-picture boxes, add clips and logos to the production and even control robotic cameras.