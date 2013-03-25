Broadcast Pix introduces Flint live production and streaming system

Broadcast Pix has introduced Flint, a live video production system with end-to-end integration. Flint delivers built-in HD streaming and allows operators to include cloud-based content, in addition to cameras and file-based graphics and video, during live productions. It integrates the entire production workflow, from ingest to distribution.

Flint integrates and scales all sources while maintaining lip sync, and it provides up to seven simultaneous outputs. This allows operators to deliver streaming with Adobe Flash at HD resolution, plus video content for broadcast in various formats, as well as record internally.

The multiformat production switcher supports up to six HD/SD-SDI, HDMI and analog cameras, plus eight channels of clips and graphics. It includes three keyers for laying, each with PiP and customizable DVE. An internal Harris Inscriber CG provides six graphic channels, while a built-in, two-channel clip server stores up to 30 hours of clips and animations in a variety of file formats, including ProRes, H.264, DNxHD and QuickTime animations.