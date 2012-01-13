Broadcast Pix Granite 500 anchors new production van for Riverside Government Television

Broadcast Pix announced that Riverside Government Television (GTV), the public, educational and government (PEG) channel for Riverside, CA, has anchored its new production van with a Granite 500 integrated live video production system. While the van was not ready for the beginning of the 2011 football season, GTV produced coverage of five high school football games during the final three weeks of the season — and has already covered one University of California Riverside basketball game live, with more planned in the near future.

A key feature of Granite systems, as well as Slate systems, is Fluent Rapid CG, which streamlines the creation of data-intensive CG graphics for sports and other fast-moving productions. It automatically integrates databases, RSS feeds and custom actions like scorekeeping into templates, so specific fields are automatically updated within the templates. The result is customized graphics using Granite’s built-in Inscriber GS CG that are produced faster, with significantly less effort and fewer chances of operator error.

With three workstations packed in the production van, the 1 M/E Granite 500 control panel’s compact footprint provides GTV with a tactile control surface to switch up to 11 HD/SD-SDI inputs. It also provides comprehensive monitoring of video and files, as well as complete control over Fluent workflow tools. This includes the built-in clip store, which is used for the intro and closing credits during game coverage.