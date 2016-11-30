Broadcast Pix Commander Joins Ranks of Live Production Systems

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Broadcast Pix is issuing a call to attention for its new series of live production systems, the Broadcast Pix Commander. Featuring a streamlined touchscreen interface, the new system simplifies switching, robotic camera control, and the inclusion of graphics, clips and effects.

The Commander systems are turnkey technologies that only require the cameras, audio and any size touchscreen monitor. All of the systems accept SDI, IP and HDMI inputs, and provide switching, robotic camera control, CG, clip player, recording, streaming, and BPNet cloud integration. Additional options are available via the BPCommand toolkit, which allows the customization of the Commander layout, and BPNet options for the creation of graphics from a remote office or via auto-entry from a database.

There is also the BPNet cloud portal system, which assists in posting finished productions to sites like YouTube. With BPNet, users can brand and organize the cloud portal, which can be open or restricted to viewers. BPNet also allows media to be added from mobile devices, streamlines multi-system operation, and can automatically upload productions through BPNet remote management.

The Commander series includes Commander 4, Commander 6 and Commander Portable, which will start at a retail price of $9,995. Broadcast Pix has also announced the Commander Interface Option, which allows for larger installations to utilize the Commander touchscreen interface.

All products will be available starting Dec. 14.