Broadcast Pix announces VOX voice-automated video production

Broadcast Pix has announced the release of VOX for cost-effective live video production that works with any Granite, Mica or Slate system to produce voice-activated video productions. VOX eliminates the need for an operator during live productions, as it detects which microphone is being used and uses sophisticated software to switch to an interesting camera position and add appropriate graphics. VOX is ideal for government and corporate meetings, interviews, video coverage of radio programs and other productions with multiple microphones. It also can be used for television broadcasts, Internet streaming and in-house projection.

While VOX can simply switch cameras, it has the intelligence to do much more. VOX integrates with Broadcast Pix’s built-in Fluent Macros to create automatic video-follow-audio. Fluent Macros can be programmed to select camera presets, roll clips and animations, add or remove titles, and even execute powerful compositions such as up to six picture-in-pictures for interviews. Multiple macros can be assigned to each microphone — and selection criteria can be established — so automated productions can offer variety in shot selection and graphics, as if a technical director was at the controls.

Housed in a 1 RU chassis with eight microphone inputs, VOX includes camera control software for Panasonic and Sony robotic camera systems, and connects to any Broadcast Pix system via an RS-232 serial cable. Multiple VOX boxes can be cascaded to support up to 104 microphones.