Broadcast Networks to feature Land Rover Discovery production vehicle

Systems integrator Broadcast Networks will show its latest go-anywhere live production vehicle at IBC2011. Featuring Sony’s Media Backbone HDXchange server, the custom-built Land Rover Discovery is designed for a one- or two-person team and will be on show at the Sony booth.



The vehicle is a direct response to market demand for small, high-quality and durable live production vehicles that can be rapidly deployed with minimal crew, in situations where larger OB vehicles are either unsuitable or too costly to operate.



Sony Media Backbone HDXchange offers a collaborative network-editing environment where material can be ingested, stored and edited on the fly. It allows a number of cameras to be linked to a server-based recording system that captures their output without the need for a large production team.



See Broadcast Networks at IBC2011 Stand 12.A10.