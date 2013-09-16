Broadcast Engineering announces IBC2013 Pick Hit Award winners

Broadcast Engineering has announced the winners of its Pick Hit Awards for IBC2013. The presigious Pick Hit Awards are the industry's longest-running product technology awards for broadcast and production. They are selected by a panel of independent judges who tour the convention floor looking for innovative products and technology. The judges then meet to make their selections based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility's operation.

Broadcast Engineering's editors and publishers have no vote in the selection process, ensuring the winners truly represent outstanding achievement in the eyes of a group of people who are representative of those making TV happen.

Congratulations to the following manufacturers for their creative technology solutions!

AJA Video Systems TruZoom video processing

Adobe Anywhere video editing

Apantac Tahoma IP multiviewer

Axon Digital Design Neuron AVB video over Ethernet

Calrec Soccer Sidekick iPad app

DK-Technologies PT0800 V/A monitoring

Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT 410 HDMI router

EVS 4K XT3 production server

Lawo V__pro 8 video processor

Miranda Kaleido-MX multiviewer

Ross Video Carbonite 2S switcher

Snell Alchemist OD standards converter

Sony Professional PXW-Z100 4K camcorder

TSL Products SAM1 3GM + MADI studio audio monitor

* Note: List is subject to change following the verification process.








