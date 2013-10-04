British Sky Broadcasting deploys automated production system

UK pay TV broadcaster British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB) has gone live with the Grass Valley Ignite automated production system to provide sports bulletins into its Sky News channel.

The Ignite HD scalable system integrates with BSkyB’s existing Grass Valley production systems, including two LDK 8000 cameras and a Karrera Video Production Center switcher, as well as additional third-party technologies.

“We required a solution designed to handle dynamic live production as well as event programming,” said Mike Ruddell, Head of Technology, Sky Sports. “With our new Ignite system in place, we now have a central point of management within our control room, and we’re able to produce content efficiently.”

The file-based Ignite system delivers a single workflow and multidistribution model. It tightly integrates with BSkyB’s newsroom computer system (NRCS) and provides the production staff with greater control and efficiency while delivering a high-end on-air look.

Production staff can now easily control on-air timing, accommodate last-minute show changes, and direct any type of production on-the-fly to produce more and enhanced content.