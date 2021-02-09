Brightcove Launches Cloud Playout Feature

BOSTON—Brightcove had debuted its new Cloud Playout feature for its end-to-end video platform. With the addition of Cloud Playout, Brightcove says that customers can consolidate all video needs onto a single platform.

A feature of Brightcove Video Cloud, Cloud Playout enables content owners and organizations to program a scheduled playout of both on-demand video assets and live footage or events into a single stream. This provides what the company calls a “broadcast-grade live TV experience” using pre-recorded content to increase audience engagement and create new revenue opportunities.

Brightcove has announced that SXSW Online will be the first customer to utilize Cloud Playout for its conference and festivals. Other early adopters include AMC, ShudderFest, BookMyShow and others, per Brightcove.

“Since Brightcove’s inception, video innovation has been a key priority for us, and Cloud Playout demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the best technology and tools to help them succeed with video,” said Namita Dhallan, chief product officer of Brightcove. “Cloud Playout is the next innovation in our platform, and by enabling customers to streamline the management and playout of content within a single solution, we’re saving them the additional costs and security risks of utilizing third party apps, while still providing the scalability to reach audiences around the globe, on their schedule.”