Bridge Technologies' probes help Chile-based Telco improve IPTV monitoring

Chile's Telefónica del Sur, part of the Grupo Gtd telecommunications group, has deployed a VideoBRIDGE end-to-end monitoring and analysis system that includes Bridge Technologies' (www.bridgetech.tv) VB220 probes for advanced digital media monitoring of its IPTV services.

Chile's fourth-largest telecommunications company and the country's first to introduce IPTV services, Telefónica del Sur offers Internet, cellular and fixed line telephony, together with its IPTV channels.

The VideoBRIDGE system provided to Telefónica del Sur includes multiple VB220 probes with ETR290 monitoring capability and a VBC controller server for analysis and sophisticated graphic presentation of complex live data. The expanded ETR290 monitoring functions of the VB220 probes are part of the VideoBRIDGE version 4.9 software release, which adds SQL database features, graphic displays, probe auto discovery, enhanced device control and support for additional standards and formats.

Telefónica del Sur plans to purchase additional VB220 probes in 2012 to increase the scope of its monitoring infrastructure as the subscriber base expands and additional services are rolled out.

The VideoBRIDGE satellite-to-STB system is a monitoring and analysis system. Its features include integration between broadcast and IP standards, support for all major industry standards and formats, including DVB-T2 MI, and data probes for every location.