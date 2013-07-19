Bridge Technologies Introduces Objective QoE solution at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Bridge Technologies will launch an entirely new QoE (Quality of Experience) solution, enabling operators of Bridge systems to bring sophisticated QoS capability together with state of the art QoE monitoring, all running on the same Bridgetech infrastructure. Full details of this new solution will be revealed at IBC.



As well, Bridge Technologies will show its new second generation OTT Engine with MPEG-DASH. This OTT Engine makes MPEG-DASH support a core part of the user’s OTT monitoring capability, is compatible with all Bridge Technologies 1G and 10G probes, and is part of the iOS and Android PocketProbe mobile monitoring apps.



The company is also bringing along its new VB273 Satellite Redundancy Switch, PocketProbe for Android and iOS with Second Generation OTT Engine, and Bridge Technologies’ Version 5.0 System software with new capabilities for onboard recording and build-to-order internal probe storage.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Bridge Technologies will be at stand 1.A30.



www.bridgetech.tv