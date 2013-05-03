Brainstorm showcases Aston 3D graphics creation system at NAB

Brainstorm Multimedia featured at the 2013 NAB Show its eStudio real-time 3-D graphics and virtual set system and the core engine on which all of its other products run.

The company featured its release version of the new Aston 3D, an advanced real-time 3-D graphics creation and playout system. Aston 3D is a complete and comprehensive graphics system built to be the center of any design department through to CG and playout, fulfilling all the requirements of broadcasters, production services providers and design houses.

EasySet 3D, an affordable and easy-to-use trackless virtual set system, was shown with a new hardware controller, integrated chroma keyer, 2-D titling system, virtual cameras and other capabilities.

The company also featured BrainNews, its MOS-compatible template-based graphics system for news.