Boxx to Debut Meridian Lite and Meridian Tallis 2012 NAB Show

Boxx Meridian Lite

At this year’s NAB Show, Boxx Communications will debut Meridian Lite, an affordable, entry-level RF HD camera system with zero delay transmission. It’s upgradable to the full-featured, high-end Meridian wireless RF HD camera system. With its wireless transmitter, Meridian Lite supports high-quality 4:2:2 video up to 1080/30p resolution.



Also on display will be Meridian Tallis, an iris control and tally indicator accessory that provides tally and iris only control. It complements any brand of broadcast cameras on a wireless rig or Steadicam. The product is small enough to mount on any camera and the control knob gives accurate high-resolution control to the iris.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Boxx Communications will be at booth C7219.

