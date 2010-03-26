Boss unveils BR-800 digital recorder

Boss has introduced its latest portable, affordable multitrack recorder, the new BR-800. The sleek battery-powered design includes touch-sensor switches and uses SD-card recording media. Up to four tracks can be recorded or eight tracks played back simultaneously, plus an additional stereo track dedicated to a built-in rhythm generator.

Useful in creating intricate, multilayered songs and point-and-capture field recordings, the BR-800 makes the recording process fast and easy. The new EZ Recording mode interactively guides the user through the recording process. Other helpful features include the convenient retry function, which recues automatically to fix mistakes, and Song Sketch recording for instant, one-touch capture. There’s also a built-in stereo condenser microphone, plus a quality rhythm generator for adding drum and percussion tracks.

The BR-800 includes onboard effects derived from flagship Boss processors, including vocal effects from the VE-20, COSM guitar/bass effects and modeled acoustic guitar body effects from the AP-1 preamp. Power can be supplied via six AA alkalines or the included AC adaptor, while USB compatibility enables the BR-800 to function as an USB audio interface when connected to a PC. The BR-800 can also function as a control surface for DAW software.