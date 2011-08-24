Bluestreak Technology to feature Video Everywhere solutions at IBC2011

Bluestreak Technology will demonstrate a variety of new Video Everywhere services at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Video Everywhere is an emerging concept, blending the delivery of content from traditional TV services, over-the-top (OTT) vendors and social media into connected devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, digital video recorders, smartphones and tablets.

Bluestreak Technology will demonstrate new services focused on:

• OTT – The company will unveil a new customer deployment that delivers premium OTT video services from leading service providers, including Netflix, BBC and YouTube, on a wide variety of devices.

• Multiscreen and companion screen – Bluestreak Technology will showcase its connected-TV capabilities with a product demonstration that combines live TV, network PVR, video on demand (VOD), interactive widgets, and Internet TV into a single service.

• 3-D interactive video.

See Bluestreak Technology at IBC2011 Stand. 13.123