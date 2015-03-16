Bluebell Opticom to Show Signal Transport Over Fiber at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Bluebell Opticom Ltd will show the ShaxX fiber-optic solution for fixed and remote applications at the 2015 NAB Show. When paired with the company’s modular fiber interface cards, ShaxX offers rugged, reliable, bi-directional signal transport over lightweight, single-mode optical fiber.

ShaxX eliminates the need to transfer power all the way from the CCU to the camera power, when working with broadcast cameras equipped with SMPTE 304M hybrid connectors.

By inserting power on the camera end rather than the CCU, ShaxX lets remote production crews get power to cameras without the effort of rigging SMPTE hybrid cables—which can be heavy, expensive and sensitive to lightning—and take advantage of preinstalled fibre networks in stadiums, arenas, concert halls and other venues.

During production, this cuts rigging time and lets users position cameras freely wherever they’re needed, regardless of the distance or location relative to power sources.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Bluebell Opticom Ltd. will be in booth N4422. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com