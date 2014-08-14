Blonder Tongue Encoder Uses Improved Motion Optimization

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Blonder Tongue Laboratories announced the HDE-HVC-PRO, an MPEG-2 SD/HD professional series encoder designed to deliver improved motion optimization for fast-paced programming, including live sports events. In addition, the company announced enhancements to its SDE-4AV-QAM MPEG-2 SD encoder, which enables operators to deliver more SD channels at lower bit rates. Both the HDE-HVC-PRO and SDE-4AV-QAM encoders promise to improve video quality and bandwidth efficiency to the broadcast, cable and hospitality markets.

Targeted at local distribution and retail applications, Blonder Tongue's HDE-HVC-PRO encoder allows operators to accept SD and HD programming from a variety of sources and deliver video content, including movies and high-motion sports, with optimized quality. Using the encoder, operators can accept either one HD program from an unencrypted HDMI, VGA, or component input, or up to four SD programs in NTSC baseband AV format. Each AV input program is digitized, MPEG-2 encoded, and multiplexed into one multiprogram transport stream, then simultaneously delivered as a single QAM, ASI, or IP output.

The recent upgrade to Blonder Tongue's SDE-4AV-QAM encoder offers enhancements as well. The MPEG-2 SD encoder now features the same fast-motion estimation capabilities available in the company's new HDE-4S-PRO encoder, as well as improved SD performance. By encoding SD programs at lower bit rates, the SDE-4AV-QAM allows operators to deliver more SD channels per QAM without impacting video quality. This allows operators to cost-effectively expand their channel lineups. With the optional HD-PRO software upgrade, the unit is configurable in either HD or SD mode via a Web interface. Through a firmware update, existing customers can take advantage of the new motion optimization capabilities.

Both the HDE-HVC-PRO and SDE-4AV-QAM encoders support real-time Dolby Digital audio encoding. They are also equipped with closed captioning (EIA-608) and an Emergency Alert System interface. A front-panel RF test point allows for monitoring/testing of the QAM output without service interruption. Remote monitoring and control can be achieved using any standard Web browser via a rear-panel 10/100Base-T Ethernet connection.