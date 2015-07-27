BlackMagic’s DaVinci Resolve Beta Now Available for Download

FREMONT, CALIF. – BlackMagic Design has announced that the public beta version of its professional editing and color correction software DaVinci Resolve 12 is now available for download. In addition, the company has announced extra features that were not previously included in the original launch.

DaVinci Resolve 12

The DaVinci Resolve 12 public beta is now available for customers to test and integrate into their facilities. Users will be able to provide feedback to BlackMagic to assist in finishing the development of the product. Among the new features for DaVinci Resolve 12 include support for Intel Iris and Iris Pro GPUs for greater performance on a wider range of systems; the ability to create optimized media proxies with custom settings for both codec and resolution; and a Smooth Out transition.

DaVinci Resolve comes in three versions. The first is DaVinci Resolve 12, which was previously known as DaVinci Resolves Lite; it is free for customers to download. The DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio has all the same features of the free version, but supports multiple GPUs, 4K output, and more, and is recommended for professional studios and collaborative workgroups; it is priced at $995. DaVinci Resolve Advanced Control Surface includes the DaVinci hardware control panel and is available for $29,995. All versions of DaVinci Resolve 12 are available for Mac, Windows and Linux computers.

Users can download the DaVinci Resolve 12 public beta now off of www.blackmagicdesign.com. The final release of DaVinci Resolve 12 will be available in late August.