Blackmagic Workflow Tour Schedule of Events
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
...for June 2 at the Renaissance Hotel in Nashville.
Click Here for Free Registration
12:00-12:30
Registration
12:30-12:45 p.m.
Welcome and Introduction
Robert Caniglia, Blackmagic Design
12:45-1:15 p.m.
Eyeon Fusion Overview and Demo
Rony Soussan, Blackmagic Design
Fusion 7 is Blackmagic’s effects and motion graphics software. Suoussan will go over the software’s capabilities, including the advanced infinite 3D workspace, node-based workflow, professional keying, tracking, image retouching and paint, titles animation, 3D model import and rendering, and 3D particle effects.
1:15-1:45 p.m.
Visual Effects Q&A
Rony Soussan, Blackmagic Design
Cristina Clapp, Digital Video magazine
The two will discuss some real-world projects and the role Fusion played in them.
1:45-2 p.m.
Break
2-2:30 p.m.
DaVinci Resolve Overview and Demo
Jason Druss, Blackmagic Design
DaVinci Resolve offers advanced online editing, color correction and finishing for Mac OS X, Windows and Linux. In this session, Druss will provide an overview of the software, demonstrate its capabilities and walk through material processed using Resolve.
2:30-2:45 p.m.
Real-Time Grading Session
Jason Druss, Blackmagic Design
Druss will conduct a real-time color grading session, moving through all of the stages of the process.
2:45-3:30 p.m.
Cameras Overview, Demos and Screening
Tor Johansen, Blackmagic Design
Blackmagic Design’s cameras are designed for a diverse community of users. For this demo, Johansen will provide an overview of BMD’s camera offerings, detailing new features and capabilities and offering a look at upcoming developments.
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Guest Speaker
Brian Hallett, Cameraman, Editor, Producer and Writer
An award-winning cameraman, editor, producer and writer, Brian Hallett is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville. Since 1999, Brian has worked for Spike TV, NBC, Fox and CBS, shooting for every kind of production, including broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films and documentaries. He’ll discuss his experiences with Blackmagic Design’s cameras and screen footage captured with them.
4:30-4:45 p.m.
Break
4:45-5:15 p.m.
Conclusion and Workflow Overview
Robert Caniglia, Rony Soussan, Jason Druss, Tor Johansen, Blackmagic Design
Brian Hallett, Cameraman, Editor, Producer and Writer
The Blackmagic Design product specialists will review the day’s highlights and offer BMD’s overall vision of product interoperability.
5:15-6 p.m.
Q&A Session
The last session of the day will allow you to ask event participants and presenters about technical, business or creative issues related to these product families.
