Blackmagic Workflow Tour Schedule of Events

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

...for June 2 at the Renaissance Hotel in Nashville.

Click Here for Free Registration

12:00-12:30

Registration

12:30-12:45 p.m.

Welcome and Introduction

Robert Caniglia, Blackmagic Design

12:45-1:15 p.m.

Eyeon Fusion Overview and Demo

Rony Soussan, Blackmagic Design

Fusion 7 is Blackmagic’s effects and motion graphics software. Suoussan will go over the software’s capabilities, including the advanced infinite 3D workspace, node-based workflow, professional keying, tracking, image retouching and paint, titles animation, 3D model import and rendering, and 3D particle effects.

1:15-1:45 p.m.

Visual Effects Q&A

Rony Soussan, Blackmagic Design

Cristina Clapp, Digital Video magazine

The two will discuss some real-world projects and the role Fusion played in them.

1:45-2 p.m.

Break

2-2:30 p.m.

DaVinci Resolve Overview and Demo

Jason Druss, Blackmagic Design

DaVinci Resolve offers advanced online editing, color correction and finishing for Mac OS X, Windows and Linux. In this session, Druss will provide an overview of the software, demonstrate its capabilities and walk through material processed using Resolve.

2:30-2:45 p.m.

Real-Time Grading Session

Jason Druss, Blackmagic Design

Druss will conduct a real-time color grading session, moving through all of the stages of the process.

2:45-3:30 p.m.

Cameras Overview, Demos and Screening

Tor Johansen, Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design’s cameras are designed for a diverse community of users. For this demo, Johansen will provide an overview of BMD’s camera offerings, detailing new features and capabilities and offering a look at upcoming developments.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Guest Speaker

Brian Hallett, Cameraman, Editor, Producer and Writer

An award-winning cameraman, editor, producer and writer, Brian Hallett is the senior promotions producer at the NBC affiliate in Nashville. Since 1999, Brian has worked for Spike TV, NBC, Fox and CBS, shooting for every kind of production, including broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films and documentaries. He’ll discuss his experiences with Blackmagic Design’s cameras and screen footage captured with them.

4:30-4:45 p.m.

Break

4:45-5:15 p.m.

Conclusion and Workflow Overview

Robert Caniglia, Rony Soussan, Jason Druss, Tor Johansen, Blackmagic Design

Brian Hallett, Cameraman, Editor, Producer and Writer

The Blackmagic Design product specialists will review the day’s highlights and offer BMD’s overall vision of product interoperability.

5:15-6 p.m.

Q&A Session

The last session of the day will allow you to ask event participants and presenters about technical, business or creative issues related to these product families.