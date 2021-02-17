Blackmagic Touts New ATEM Mini Extreme, 6K Pocket Cinema Cam

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design livestreamed the unveiling of a trio of new and updated products, including the new ATEM Mini Extreme, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro and the Blackmagic Web Presenter HD.

The ATEM Mini Extreme is a larger model of Blackmagic’s ATEM Mini live production switcher. This 1 M/E switcher features eight inputs, four ATEM Advance Chroma Keyers, a total of six independent DVEs, two media players, two downstream keyers, 16-way multiview, two USB connections and multiple HDMI aux outputs. An ATEM Mini Extreme ISO model is also available, including all the same features plus a more powerful recording engine able to record up to eight inputs plus the program for a total of nine streams of recording. Both models have a broadcast quality streaming engine for live streaming.

ATEM Mini Extreme models support connecting an Apple or Android phone to the USB port to use mobile data in remote live production situations. Phone tethering works with both 4G and 5G phones.

Both the ATEM Mini Extreme and ATEM Mini Extreme ISO are now available for $995.

The new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro provides a brighter 1,500 nit adjustable HDR touchscreen, built-in ND filters, a large battery and support for an optional electronic viewfinder. The latest Generation 5 Color Science, Super 35 HDR image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO of 25,600 and EF lens mount are also included.

The camera features controls for recording, ISO, WB and shutter angle in its multifunction handgrip. The camera sensor reduces thermal noise, allowing for cleaner shadows and higher ISO. It also has a 5-inch LCD. Additional features include an integrated 1280x960 color OLED display; a built-in digital focus chart; and the ability to connect with the Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF through a single connector.

Blackmagic is now offering the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro for $2,495.

The final Blackmagic product shown was the Web Presenter HD, a self-contained streaming system that includes a broadcast quality H.264 processor for direct streaming to platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more. It features a 12G-SDI input with down converter, built-in front panel with LCD and menus, USB webcam features and monitoring output with audio meters, streaming status and full SDI and embedded audio technical details.

Blackmagic is now offering the Web Presenter HD for $495.