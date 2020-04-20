Blackmagic Launches New ATEM Mini Pro

Blackmagic Design has released its ATEM Mini Pro, a low-cost, live production switcher with all the attributes of ATEM Mini, plus extra features for recording, streaming and monitoring. The ATEM Mini Pro includes a new hardware streaming engine to allow direct streaming via its Ethernet connection to YouTube Live, Facebook and Twitch.

There is also support for recording the stream direct to USB flash disks in H.264, plus support for recording to multiple disks for continuous recording. The new model also includes a multiview on the HDMI video output that allows all inputs to be monitored on a single monitor, as well as live status of recording, streaming, and the audio mixer. All ATEM Mini models have USB that works like a webcam so customers can use any streaming software, and the ATEM Mini Pro model adds live streaming and recording to USB disks.