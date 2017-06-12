Blackmagic Issues Security Update for ATEM Television Studio HD

FREMONT, CALIF.—A notice has been sent out to Blackmagic customers in regards to its ATEM Television Studio HD platform. A bug was discovered in the original software that shipped with the system that could affect live event production.

The bug was reportedly caused by the compiler used to develop code running in the ATEM Television Studio HD. Only ATEM Television Studio HD models before serial number 3722525 running software 7.0 or 7.1 are affected. No other models of ATEM switchers have been affected. The problem was resolved with the Switchers Update v7.1.1.

Blackmagic is urging customers who have not updated to the Switcher Update 7.1.1 to do so as soon as possible via the Blackmagic Design website.