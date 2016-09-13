Blackmagic Fusion 8.2 Launches on Linux

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic design is expanding its possible reach for its Fusion 8.2 visual effects and motion graphics system, announcing that it is now available for Linux. Fusion 8.2 and Fusion 8.2 Studio, which continue to be available for Mac and Windows products as well, can now be downloaded from the Blackmagic Design website.

Fusion 8.2, which is available for free, offers complete 3D compositing, visual effects and motion graphics. Fusion 8.2 Studio is the paid edition of the software and provides unlimited free render nodes, stereoscopic 3D tools and other multi user features. Fusion 8.2 Studio is available for a one-time cost of $995.

The new editions of Fusion feature full native support for Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, allowing workflows to be run in mixed OS environments and transfer projects between different platforms.

Both version of Fusion 8.2 are now available for download. Users with Fusion Studio version 7.7 or higher can download 8.2 for free.