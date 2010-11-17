Blackmagic Design updates Mini Converter software with closed-captioning
Blackmagic Design has introduced a software update for its Mini Converter UpDownCross and Mini Converter HDMI to SDI. The update includes the addition of closed-captioning support and seamless integration into the Canon 5D MKII workflow.
The addition of closed-captioning support gives broadcasters the ability to improve consistency and overall quality of closed-captioning when performing up/down/crossconversion at 59.94Hz rates. When using the Mini Converter UpDownCross, broadcasters can be assured that closed-captioning information is consistent with output standards. The update supports EIA-608 for SD-SDI and EIA-708 for HD-SDI standards for NTSC and ATSC closed-captioning.
