Blackmagic Design updates DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design has released a major update to DaVinci Resolve, the high-end color-grading system on Mac OS X and Linux.

The new DaVinci Resolve 7.1 now adds DaVinci's clustered, multi-GPU processing power to Mac OS X systems when used with a PCIe expansion chassis. It includes greater control through upgraded support for Tangent Wave control surfaces and support for the JL Cooper Eclipse CX control surface. New file formats and codes supported include ARRI Alexa RAW, Phantom Cine, OpenEXR and more.

The update is available download from the Blackmagic Design DaVinci website and is available to all existing DaVinci Resolve customers free.