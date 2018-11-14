Blackmagic Design Unveils DaVinci Resolve Update, 12G Audio Monitor At Inter BEE

CHIBA CITY, JAPAN—Blackmagic Design today at Inter Bee 2018 announced two product developments, a major update to its DaVinci Resolve 15.2 editing, color correction, VFX and audio post software and the new Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G, an upgraded version of is rackmount audio monitoring solution.

The DaVinci Resolve update features an upgrade to the editing timeline, which now draws at a higher frame rate making editing and trimming feel faster and more responsive; visual dup detection to tell users when the same clip has been used more than once; and a redesigned keyboard, Blackmagic said.

New features make pancake editing –the editing of clips between multiple timelines—easier and faster. Users can load timelines or compound clips into the source viewer and edit them into the current timeline in their decomposed state. Using the X key, editors can mark a clip in the source timeline and edit it directly into the active program timeline, the company said.

Available for download from the Blackmagic Design website, DaVinci Resolve is free of charge to all current DaVinci customers.

The Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G includes a 12G-SDI video input, HDMI output, analog and AES/EBU inputs, a class D amplifier, dual subwoofers, extended range speakers and LCD and precision meters to display VU, PPM and loudness ballistic scales, the company said.

The audio monitor’s multi-rate 12G-SDI connection switches speed automatically based on the input signal, making it compatible with all SD, HD, UltraHD and DCI 4K equipment and formats up to 2160p60. The unit also comes with a 12G-SDI loop through to output the original signal to other equipment and an HDMI output to monitor the signal of a big-screen TV, the company said.

The 1RU unit includes precision audio meters and LCD screens. Twenty-seven multi-colored RGB LED segments per channel are available to make the meter highly customizable, the company said. The Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G is powerful enough to be heard in noisy environments, such as broadcast equipment rooms and OB trucks.

Inter BEE takes place in Chiba City, Japan, Nov. 14-16.