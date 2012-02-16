Blackmagic Design releases Videohub 4.9 software update

Blackmagic Design released Videohub 4.9, a new software update that adds new macro support as well as advanced network-based configuration of control panels for its range of Videohub SDI routers and Smart Control panels.

Videohub 4.9 for Mac OS X and Windows is available for download now and is free of charge for all Blackmagic Design customers.

Videohub 4.9 adds new functionality for new and existing Videohub customers. The addition of macros to Videohub Smart Control means that users can now activate multiple simultaneous switching commands with a single button press. New Smart Control configuration software lets users define up to 10 macros each with their own source and destination routing commands that can then be activated by one button.

Also included is the new Smart Control software utility which provides advanced Ethernet configuration options all from a single central software utility for Windows and Mac OS X. This new control utility includes a new identify function which lets users visibly select the Smart Control panel they want to configure. Pressing the identify key causes all 40 Smart Control buttons to flash. This feature is particularly useful when multiple Smart Control units are used to control a Videohub and users need to identify the correct control panel they want to configure, so setting up Videohub routing systems is simpler and configuration mistakes are eliminated. Network configuration of control panels makes it easy to assign specific inputs, outputs and now macros to particular buttons, even when a facility has hundreds of control panels. Users can also create a unique name for each panel to further aid identification.

This new software update also adds support for allowing destinations to be locked from a Smart Control panel as well as Videohub software. The ability to lock specific routes is imperative in mission critical environments to avoid accidental breaking of these connections. Pressing and holding down a chosen destination will turn the button blue and this connection cannot be broken by another attached Smart Control.