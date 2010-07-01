Blackmagic Design announces Video Smart Control availability

Blackmagic Design announced last week that its Videohub Smart Control is now available from all Blackmagic Design distributors worldwide.

The Videohub Smart Control is a new style of router control panel that’s designed to be lower cost and to distribute router control throughout television facilities for faster workflow.

Videohub Smart Control is different than traditional hardware router control panels that are limited to being installed in small numbers and then shared by all router users. Videohub Smart Control features 40 YRGB illuminated crystal look buttons that can be set to any router output. Videohub Smart Control can be installed under each deck and monitor in a facility, so the router output to that monitor can be set with a single button press.