Blackmagic Design announces Avid DNxHD public beta update for HyperDeck Studio

Blackmagic Design has announced the availability of HyperDeck Software Update 2.0 Public Beta. The new software update for the HyperDeck Studio adds broadcast-quality compressed 10-bit recording and playback to the Avid DNxHD format.

DNxHD is a broadcast industry standard for media files. Adding support for this compressed video format into HyperDeck Stuiod will allow for longer recording times, lower media storage costs and full file format compatibility with Avid Media Composer systems. All media is recorded in MXF format, so it’s available in Media Composer without any time-consuming import processing.

HyperDeck Software Update 2.0 public beta is available now and will allow customers to update their HyperDeck Studio free of charge by connecting to their Mac OS X or Windows computer via USB.