Blackmagic Announces Pair of New ATEM Products

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design unveiled to new products to its ATEM line, the ATEM Streaming Bridge and the ATEM Mini Pro ISO.

The ATEM Streaming Bridge is a video converter that can receive a H.264 stream from any ATEM Mini Pro and convert it back to SDI and HDMI video, enabling users to be able to send high-quality video to remote locations around their local Ethernet network or globally via the internet. The system uses advanced H.264 codecs for higher quality at lower data rates. In addition, ATEM software utility can create files that customers can email to remote ATEM Mini Pro studios to enable setup. Blackmagic plans to release the ATEME Streaming Bridge in August for $245.

The ATEM Mini Pro ISO meanwhile, is a live production switcher with a new five stream recording engine that allows all video inputs to be recorded, allowing a live production to be edited after an event. The switcher also records all audio files, media pool graphics and can save a DaVinci Resolve project file. Users can also relink to Blackmagic RAW camera files for adding professional color correction and finishing in UHD. The ATEM Mini Pro ISO is available now for $895.

In addition, Blackmagic announced a handful of updates. DaVinci Resolve 16.2.5 adds support for importing projects from ATEM Mini Pro ISO, improves the listing of numbered still frames in the media pool, addresses offline frame issues for some H.264 clips on Windows and boosts the reliability of relinking AAF clips in different folders.

There is also an update to the Blackmagic Camera Setup software (6.9.5) for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema, which also improves metadata support for ATEM Mini Pro ISO. This update also adds support for manual iris ring control on some Panasonic Leica lenses when used with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema camera.

The latest software, 8.4, for Blackmagic ATEM Switchers adds support for ATEM Mini Pro ISO as well as definition of audio bitrate in XML files and includes general performance and stability improvements for all ATEM switchers.